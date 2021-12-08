LISD makes changes to academic calendar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students and teachers of LISD will be treated to an early Christmas gift of sorts.

On Monday, the LISD Board of Trustees met to review the 2021-2022 academic calendar.

After some discussion, the board voted to amend the dates of the upcoming winter break, similar to UISD.

Giving students some extra time off while allowing staff to get campuses ready for the spring semester.

Veronica Castillon with LISD says during this time off, the staff will disinfect and sanitize all of its campuses, classrooms and buses.

Castillon encourages parents to take advantage of its many COVID-19 and flu clinics so that way students will be safe during the holidays.

The last day for students, staff and teachers will be Friday, December 17.

With a return date for teachers and staff on Friday January 7 and January 10 for students.

