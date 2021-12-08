Man facing charges after shots fired in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges for a shooting in west Laredo that happened three weeks ago.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Jose Rolando Ortiz and charged him with discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 1100 block of Tesoro Lane for a shot fired call.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man fleeing the scene by jumping the fence behind the apartment complex.

Officers searched the rear of the complex where the shots were reportedly coming from and found a 9-millimeter handgun and an extended magazine.

Witnesses say Ortiz was arguing with a woman while displaying two firearms.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined they had sufficient evidence to proceed with securing an arrest warrant.

