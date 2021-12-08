Advertisement

NeighborWorks Laredo invites community to 30th anniversary Posada

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - NeighborWorks Laredo is celebrating a milestone as it celebrates its 30 years of servicing the Laredo community.

NeighborWorks helps first-time home buyers purchase a home by providing educational courses that help guide people through the process.

The courses include, credit building, down payment assistance programs as well as several other programs.

The nonprofit is inviting the community to its 30th anniversary posada taking place next Thursday.

The event will take place on December 16 at 6 p.m. at 1415 Country Club Drive.

The keynote speaker will be former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

For more information you can call 956-712-9100 or email ealonzo@nwlaredo.org

