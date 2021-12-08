Advertisement

One injured in Killeen Mall shooting, suspect at large

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, TX. (KGNS) - Officers in Killeen, Texas are investigating a mall shooting that left one person injured and led to an evacuation.

The incident happened at the Killeen Mall at around 7:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly in stable condition, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about 6 feet tall. Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

