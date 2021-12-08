Advertisement

Relative continues to search for missing family members

By KGNS Staff
Dec. 8, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over six months since the family of Gladys Perez Sanchez has heard from her or her two children.

Now a family member of theirs is speaking out about the case.

The FBI is continuing its search for the three who went missing on the highway from Mexico to Laredo on June 13.

Gladys and her two children: 16-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, and her daughter nine-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran went to visit her relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo.

During their search, Gladys’ family says the FBI told them they found the missing vehicle.

Glady’s cousin, Joe Chapa says he has increased the reward to $10,000 for information on his family member.

The FBI is working with the federal police in Mexico to find any trace of Gladys and her kids.

Both sides of the family are humbling asking the community to pray for their return.

