Students take part in Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students from Tarver Elementary took part in a remembrance ceremony to honor those who fought bravely for our freedom.

Veterans from the Korean War Veterans Association attended the event at the Catholic cemetery and spoke out about hearing the news of the Pearl Harbor attack.

We’re told many Laredoans enlisted to fight during World War Two.

Organizers say they want students to know the history of what happened that fateful day, so it’s not forgotten.

Students placed U.S. Flags on the plots of veterans who have passed on.

Local student Kimberly Hernandez says it’s important that everybody knows about today because if they didn’t die for us we wouldn’t have the freedom that we have today.

