Advertisement

TxDOT conducts study on bullet train from San Antonio to Monterrey

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For many years there has been talks about a bullet train traveling from San Antonio to Laredo to Monterrey.

The subject recently resurfaced again with plans beginning to take motion.

The Texas Department of Transportation conducted a study and for the first time, Mexico oversaw a study of its own into connecting the three cities.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says a meeting was held in Washington to talk more about the bullet train and what the next steps are in order to make it a reality.

Cuellar says, “The State of Nuevo Leon they need to connect over there, we had the Texas Department of Transportation, the federal officials we also had Amtrak present and we also had the National Passenger Association present and they were excited because in this infrastructure bill that we passed we put billions of dollars for either cargo and or passenger trade so Amtrak knows about this and we are going to be following up on this.”

An additional study will now be done by the state.

Cuellar says it’s a long process but it is in the works.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policía de Laredo
Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue
Man arrested in connection to accident
Man arrested in connection to country club auto-pedestrian accident
Two arrest in drug bust
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest two in drug bust
Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Project could alleviate traffic on Mines Road
New project could help alleviate traffic in Mines Road area

Latest News

Business owners claim homeless relieve themselves downtown
City officials working to flush away downtown issue
One injured in Killeen shooting
One injured in Killeen Mall shooting, suspect at large
Students take part in Pearl Harbor ceremony
Students take part in Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Family and friends remember murder-suicide victim
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in murder-suicide