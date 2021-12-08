UISD approves incentive bonus for full-time employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Employees over at UISD will be seeing a little extra green this holiday season.

During a special called meeting that was held on Tuesday night, the board approved a retention incentive for a job well done for the past year.

The one-time payment of $750 will go to all full-time employees employed as of December 1 and will be given this Friday, December 10.

In a letter to employees, Superintendent David Gonzalez thanks them for their service to the district and to the approximately 40,000 UISD students in these trying times.

