Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest two in drug bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman are both arrested following an investigation initiated by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

The sheriff’s office arrested Sergio Felix Ortega and Monica Lee Flores and charged them with possession.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 3 when sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at a home at 2101 Aldama Street after they suspected drug trafficking.

A search of the home resulted in the discovery of 30 grams of cocaine as well as $80,000 in cash and a firearm with four loaded magazines.

Both Ortega and Flores were transported to the Webb County Jail.

