Winter is non-existent in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’ve had fairly breezy conditions with temperatures stemming between the 50s and the 70s, but we’re going to start to see things warm up in a big way before we drop back down again.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of 81 degrees.

Now as we head into the weakened temperatures will increase to a high of 89 on Thursday, just close to that 90 degree mark.

On Friday we will hit the low 90s and see nothing but warm and sunny skies.

Things will drop again on Saturday into the 70s and we’ll see lows in the 40s during the evening hours.

These colder conditions won’t last too long, we’ll bounce back to the low 70s on Sunday and upper 70s Monday.

As we venture into next week we’ll bounce back to the eighties again.

We are about 12 days away from the official start of fall and we haven’t seen any consistently cold weather.

