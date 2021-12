LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who went missing back in June.

Roberto Piedra Jr. 23 was last seen in “Nuevo Ciudad Guerrero, Tamaulipas.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 956-765-9960 or 956-765-8477.

Any information is greatly appreciated.

