Accident reported on Saunders and Barcelona

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident causes headaches for morning commuters in central Laredo.

The accident happened on West Saunders and Barcelona Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The car sustained damage to the front

No word on if anyone was injured; however, residents who were at the scene seemed very shaken up.

Laredo Police had to direct traffic for a short period of time while they assessed the damage.

