Car catches fire at north Laredo apartment complex

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle goes up in flames in north Laredo early Thursday morning and it was caught on video.

The incident happened at an apartment complex at 8913 McPherson Road, right in front of Herrera Middle School.

Video shows the car covered in flames and then pictures of the end result of the car completely charred.

No word on what caused the car, but the owner believes it was done intentionally.

