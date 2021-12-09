City of Laredo prepares for Omicron cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is getting ready for any possible cases of omicron variant.

Laredo Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says that their staff has been coordinating with the state and regional partners for any new information of the variant.

The officer says that he has constant meetings with Dr. Victor Trevino to discuss strategy methods regarding this case.

Chief Heard also says that they will be treating the new variant as they are treating the current strain.

Heard believes hospitals are prepared and properly staffed to handle its first positive case.

He assures the public that they are constantly monitoring the cases because they could change from one day to the next.

During Monday’s City Council meeting Dr. Trevino stated that we have been here before, and the good thing is they have a plan of action in the event that a situation should occur.

Officer Heard also says that people can call to the infusion center located at the Haynes Rec Center and see if the can qualify for in-house services.

