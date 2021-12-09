Advertisement

City of Laredo prepares for Omicron cases

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is getting ready for any possible cases of omicron variant.

Laredo Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says that their staff has been coordinating with the state and regional partners for any new information of the variant.

The officer says that he has constant meetings with Dr. Victor Trevino to discuss strategy methods regarding this case.

Chief Heard also says that they will be treating the new variant as they are treating the current strain.

Heard believes hospitals are prepared and properly staffed to handle its first positive case.

He assures the public that they are constantly monitoring the cases because they could change from one day to the next.

During Monday’s City Council meeting Dr. Trevino stated that we have been here before, and the good thing is they have a plan of action in the event that a situation should occur.

Officer Heard also says that people can call to the infusion center located at the Haynes Rec Center and see if the can qualify for in-house services.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember murder-suicide victim
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in murder-suicide
Two arrest in drug bust
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest two in drug bust
File photo: LISD
LISD makes changes to academic calendar
Gladys Perez Sanchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, and her daughter nine-year-old Michelle...
Relative continues to search for missing family members
File photo: UISD
UISD approves incentive bonus for full-time employees

Latest News

Laredo College holds open auditions for upcoming production
Laredo College holds open auditions
Laredo College holds open auditions for upcoming production
Man accused of grand theft auto
Man accused of grand theft auto
Man accused of grand theft auto