Laredo College holds open auditions for upcoming production

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is giving aspiring actors the chance to shine bright on the stage!

The college is holding open auditions for its upcoming spring semester Production “HMS Pinafore”.

The director is looking for talented actors, singers and dancers who are 16 years older and would like to bring comedy to life on stage.

Now auditions are held by appointment, and they started on Wednesday, but you still have a chance on Thursday.

The window is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-721-5334.

