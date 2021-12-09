Advertisement

Man accused of grand theft auto

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is under arrest for allegedly stealing a truck outside a home back in September.

This past weekend, Laredo Police arrested 27 year old Carlos Perez.

Police were called out to the 1100 block of Santa Maria after a woman said she had left her keys inside the truck and someone had stolen it.

After a thorough investigation, officers verified that Perez was linked to the crime.

He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

