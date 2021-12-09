Advertisement

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,...
FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.

The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.

“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves,” Sackler descendants said in a statement.

Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler have all died, but descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler currently are principal owners of Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller.

In September, a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement in which the Sacklers agreed to pay $4.5 billion and give up ownership of Purdue Pharma, which would be reorganized. They would in turn receive immunity from future lawsuits. Victims’ families and a group of states criticized the deal. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges in late 2020.

Foundations run by members of the Sackler family have given tens of millions of dollars to museums, including the Guggenheim in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and funded work at Oxford and Yale.

In recent years, the Guggenheim, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin have all distanced themselves from the family. In 2019, the Met itself announced it would stop taking monetary gifts from Sacklers connected to Purdue Pharma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember murder-suicide victim
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in murder-suicide
Two arrest in drug bust
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest two in drug bust
File photo: LISD
LISD makes changes to academic calendar
Gladys Perez Sanchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, and her daughter nine-year-old Michelle...
Relative continues to search for missing family members
File photo: UISD
UISD approves incentive bonus for full-time employees

Latest News

The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
FILE- Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe