Teen shares story of being attacked near middle school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student at Memorial Middle School claims to have been attacked by three women off campus.

Evelyn Bustamante, 13 says it happened Monday afternoon.

She says a car drove by as she was standing at the corner near her school when four women got out and assaulted her.

Bustamante says she tried calling her mother and brother but was attacked by three of the women.

The girl says she was held down and punched and feared the worst.

“I remember closing my eyes and I reacted and saw them all over me and still punching me. I thought that I was going to pass out and never wake up again. I couldn’t do anything to fight back, as they were older than me”, said Bustamante.

Bustamante says a woman in a blue car stopped to help her while other by-standers filmed what was going on.

We reached out to the Laredo Independent School District.

They say the incident happened off campus; however, they are still investigating the altercation.

