Troopers find body in Zapata County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A body is discovered in Zapata County and there may possibly be a link to a missing person’s case.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was reportedly told by a family member that they had found the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

The trooper is said to have found the body of a woman near the location of the vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The name of the victim has not been released until the family can verify the identity.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

