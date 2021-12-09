Advertisement

Troopers find body in Zapata County

File photo: Zapata County
File photo: Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A body is discovered in Zapata County and there may possibly be a link to a missing person’s case.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was reportedly told by a family member that they had found the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

The trooper is said to have found the body of a woman near the location of the vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The name of the victim has not been released until the family can verify the identity.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember murder-suicide victim
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in murder-suicide
Two arrest in drug bust
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest two in drug bust
File photo: LISD
LISD makes changes to academic calendar
Gladys Perez Sanchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, and her daughter nine-year-old Michelle...
Relative continues to search for missing family members
File photo: UISD
UISD approves incentive bonus for full-time employees

Latest News

Ashley Nicole Cortez (Age 25)
Woman charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs
Accident reported on Saunders and Barcelona
Accident on Saunders and Barcelona
Accident reported on Saunders and Barcelona
George P. Bush to tour border in Laredo
George P. Bush to tour border in Laredo