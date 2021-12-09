Warm winter wonderland

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While parts of the north and pacific northwest are dealing with snow, we’re seeing our own type of winter wonderland.

By wonderland we mean nothing but warm and sunny conditions.

On Thursday, we’ll start out rather humid and hazy with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll warm up to a high of 89 degrees.

Thing will warm up to the 90s on Friday, which will be the warmest we have been in a while.

Thankfully it won’t last long, we’ll drop to the mid-70s on Saturday and see lows in the 50s.

Things will cool down to the 60s and low 50s on Sunday night which will make for the perfect Sunday evening.

As we head into next week we’ll jump to the upper 70s and then high 80s by midweek.

As we inch closer to the official start of winter, hopefully we’ll see more wintry weather conditions.

