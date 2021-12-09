Advertisement

Woman charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested for her alleged connection to manufacturing drugs.

Police say 25 year old Ashley Nicole Cortez was inside a home on the 2300 block of Garfield Street when police went in to search it.

They executed the search warrant last Friday morning.

There police found several grams of cocaine, heroin and over $18,000 in cash.

Cortez was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering controlled substances.

