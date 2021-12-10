Alamo Drafthouse reopens after year-long closure

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For over a year the Alamo Drafthouse cinema has been vacant but now the silver screen will shine bright for several feature presentations.

Alamo Drafthouse Regional Sales Manager Jessica Cortese says it has been quite the challenge, but the cinema is ready to open strongly and continue to serve the Laredo community.

Since the pandemic, it has been a rough road to recovery for movie theaters nationwide, but Cortese believes their box office is finally ready to boom.

When asked why it took so long to re-open, Cortese responded, “We had to work with our banks and stakeholders and everybody involved in Alamo Drafthouse to make sure that we are in a position to reopen as well as spend some time making sure that we were able to build the right team and open in a way that was going to allow us to be responsible for our team members and Laredo community.”

Due to the lack of theater content, the box office has been quiet for the past year, leaving movie theaters like Cinemark Movies 12 and Hollywood Theaters to close their doors and leaving the Drafthouse in limbo.

Frequent film fanatic Peter Mares believes that the art of cinema is something that cannot be replicated at home.

Mares says before the pandemic the theater was like a Thursday night ritual where he and his friends would enjoy whichever flick was playing.

Cortese and Mares both believe that people come to the theaters to enjoy a big blockbuster on the big screen with a group of people screaming, cheering, laughing and crying in unison.

With the new strains of COVID-19 still a concern among many, Cortese says they are still implementing safe policies to keep moviegoers safe.

Cortese says they are continuing to sanitize their theaters in the mornings and at night. When it comes to special family screenings, they will implement stricter safety measures to keep young moviegoers safe.

In the midst of the pandemic, fellow moviegoer Kelly Fitzgerald was hesitant about returning to the big screen, but says it is safe to enjoy a flick.

Alamo Drafthouse has hopes that the box office will start booming once again with big blockbusters like West Side Story and Spiderman: No Way Home swinging into theaters.

