Heat of the moment

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It truly is the heat of the moment, as we are anticipating summer-like temperatures in December!

On Friday we’ll start out rather muggy and hazy in the upper 60s and see a high of 93 degrees by the afternoon.

Fortunately it won’t last for long, we’ll drop all the way to the mid-70s and then we’ll drop to the 40s Saturday night.

On Sunday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of 71 degrees.

Things won’t stay cool, by next week we’ll warm up to the mid 70s and upper 80s by Wednesday.

We are still waiting for that first big cold front of the year like the one we saw back in February.

Only time will tell when we’ll see that take shape.

