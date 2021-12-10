Laredoans find out what’s in the air they breathe

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Dozens of lardons packed the Fasken Community Center to learn more about the air they are breathing.

During Wednesday’s town hall meeting held by a coalition called Clean Air Laredo several people came together to shed light on what they know so far.

Discussing the topic of oxide in the Laredo community left attendees with a mix of emotions.

What we know so far about the chemical is that it’s classified as carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency meaning it can cause cancer.

Midwest Sterilization which is located in the Mines Road area is emitting the chemical and according to researchers, the release is impacting almost the entire community.

While the coalition and EPA believe this situation is a potential threat, the state has a different opinion.

In the crowd of listeners was many people wanting to learn more, share their stories, or figure out a mystery they could never solve.

Maria Salazar lost her teenage son Manny to cancer three years. She lives two miles away from Midwest.

Salazar says this information made her angry but at the same time it provided answers to how or why her son got cancer.

She says her son’s doctors could never explain what exactly caused his illness, but they said it was environmental and that it could have been in the air, the water, or where they live.

While it’s still unknown if and how the chemical is directly impacting the area, many people now wonder if recent health issues are related.

Mines Road resident Araceli Delphie is a cancer survivor from Indiana.

She and her daughter moved to Laredo four years ago.

Delphie says they have been experiencing symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, body aches, and even short-term memory loss.

The mother says she worries that the chemical in the air is impacting not only her daughter’s health but hers too.

Delphie says, “Ever since I moved here, I was only a thyroid cancer survivor and I moved here and ended up getting throat cancer and we didn’t, and doctors and I didn’t know why did I get it.”

The town hall had many speakers; someone to explain the chemical, and another person for the data.

Two people from Willowbrook, Illinois who shared the story of an ethylene oxide emitting plant that was impacting their community.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino was also in attendance who said more data is still needed to determine what is really going on.

The coalition told attendees that the EPA is sticking by their word that there is a cause for concern

However, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality doesn’t believe that to be true.

On Monday night, during a Laredo City Council meeting, the agency’s chief toxicologist Doctor Michael Honeycutt says the federal government has got it all wrong.

Honeycutt says, “The EPA developed a toxicity factor of ethylene oxide in 2016 and we developed ours in 2020. In looking at how EPA came up with their value we found that they made a mathematical error, and I can go into this in a lot of detail if you want. It’s pretty complicated, but essentially they selected the wrong model to model the exposure response data in occupation workers.”

Dr. Honeycutt says some of the top scientific experts in the world reviewed the TCEQ’s data and agreed that the EPA made an error.

The TCEQ maintains that the standards they’ve set are keeping the public safe.

Representatives of the sterilization plant were also present at the meeting.

The director of operations for Midwest says a new piece of equipment was installed at the Laredo Plant to reduce emissions.

In 2019, they were releasing 16,000 pounds of ethylene oxide.

The director says they project 2022 emissions to be reduced to 2,000 pounds.

The corporation says they tested out the equipment at their plant in Jackson, Missouri which emits less ethylene oxide than the Laredo plant.

The coalition is calling on the public to reach out to their representative and demand air monitoring or surveillance systems that can start collecting of data or reach out to congressional leaders to join in the fight to regulate EO emissions.

They’re also fighting for the start of blood testing Laredoans to figure out if the chemical is making an impact.

Congressman Henry Cuellar has been part of these conversations and did reach out to the EPA about the concerns.

According to the coalition, they will be meeting with the federal agency next week.

They add that more town halls are to come.

