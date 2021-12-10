Advertisement

L&F Christmas Parade returns to the streets!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Christmas spirit is set to return to the streets of Laredo today!

After last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the L&F Christmas Parade will be making its triumphant return for its 57th year.

Over 100 floats are expected to participate as well as local marching bands, cheerleaders and businesses.

This year’s theme will be “Sporting the Christmas spirit’ in honor of local athletes’ whose season might have been cut short due to the pandemic.

Organizers say a couple of major league baseball players will be making an appearance.

The parade will be held on Friday at 6 p.m.

The route starts on Farias Street, makes its way down San Bernardo and then ends on Garden Street near the Civic Center.

