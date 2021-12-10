LISD to announce winners of 2021 Congressional App Challenge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A small group of local science wizards will be recognized for taking part in a nationwide competition.

On Friday, LISD and Congressman Henry Cuellar will announce this year’s winners for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge in the 28th Congressional district of Texas.

The challenge is a held in districts across the nation to encourage middle school, and high school students to learn to code and inspire them to pursue a career in computer science.

Officials will announce the three winners at the Hector J. Garcia Early College High School Cafeteria at 10 a.m.

Congratulations to the students on a job well done!

