Man wanted for allegedly breaking into salon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly breaking into a hair salon.

Police say 37-year-old Enrique Xavier Tijerina broke into the building in the 1200 block of Bustamante Street back in November.

The owner told officers at the time that not only was her shop broken into but the one next to hers as well.

Hundreds of dollars in cash was reportedly taken from the register along with over a thousand dollars in merchandise.

If you have any information on Tijerina’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

