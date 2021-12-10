Woman and child taken to hospital after fire on Springfield Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in central Laredo.

The fire happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the 3000 block of Springfield.

Crews arrived and found the home engulfed in flames and without hesitation they managed to put the fires out.

A woman in her 20s and a child were transported to LMC for evaluation.

AEP was called to the scene to remove the electrical meter.

The Red Cross was also contacted to help those who are affected.

