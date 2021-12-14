Advertisement

Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and three children are taken to the hospital after being involved in a morning collision.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 359 and Ranch Road.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, an SUV collided into a tractor trailer resulting in all four passengers aboard the SUV to be taken to the hospital.

The passengers included a man in his 40s and a five-year-old girl who were both transported to LMC in critical condition.

The other two passengers, a two-year-old boy and a one year-old boy were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation.

