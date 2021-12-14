Alexander names new head football coach

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new alpha will lead the bulldogs on the grid iron at Alexander High School but he’s no stranger to the high school football program.

Edwin Garcia has been named head football coach by Principal Ernesto Sandoval.

Many will remember Coach Garcia as he coached alexander for 11 years before moving to United South High School four years ago.

Garcia is replacing Sergio Salinas who recently stepped down after four years as head football coach.

