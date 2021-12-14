Authorities searching for man accused of burglaries in San Isidro area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries on the northside of town.

Laredo Police shared images of a man wearing a hoodie on their social media page in hopes of finding the accused suspect.

These were images that were taken from surveillance videos in relation to several vehicle burglaries in the San Isidro area earlier this month.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.