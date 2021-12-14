Border Patrol murder cases pending trial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sixth amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants a right to a speedy trial; however, that amendment does not outline a specific deadline for criminal trials.

The pandemic has delayed what might be the two most anticipated capital murder trials in the city’s history.

The two defendants, both Border Patrol agents, have remained behind bars for more than three years waiting for their day in court.

Ronald Anthony Burgos was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman with whom he had a baby with as well as her son.

The bodies of 27-year-old Grizelda Hernández and her son Dominick were discovered near the river in Father McNaboe Park.

Also awaiting his day in court is the alleged serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a supervisor with Border Patrol who is accused of murdering four people by shooting them with his own weapon.

The victims are Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, Giselda Cantu and Humberto Jannell Ortiz.

In both cases, even though the pandemic has stalled their day in the court, Webb County District Attorney Chilo Alaniz says his office has continued working on the cases.

While Alaniz is aiming for both trials to take place in 2022, he does expect Burgos case to be tried first.

Both accused men have remained at the Webb County Jail under protective custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.