Advertisement

Business woman shares personal package problem

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As more consumers and business owners continue to use the U.S. Postal Service to send out packages this holiday season, it’s important to meet deadlines and make sure your delivery will make it to its final destination.

Local businesswoman Patsy Sepulveda re-sells designer bags and is known to go the distance to please her customers.

In order to fulfill orders, Patsy uses USPS almost every day but on one unfortunate day, things did not go exactly as planned.

She says one of her packages went missing after she believes it was not properly scanned during the drop off process.

A big loss for her since the merchandise was worth $2,000.

Sepulveda says since she sells high value items, she always pays for the insurance, but this time, the insurance didn’t help because it did not have the precautions to scan the package.

When she attempted to get information on her lost parcel through USPS Customer Service, things got worse.

Sepulveda says, “Basically what they say to you is: ‘I’m sorry if you didn’t scan it there’s nothing we can do’. And on top of that the lady that I spoke to told me ‘If this service is not good enough for you, you can go somewhere else’. I think that they need to have something else, you know if you don’t scan your package, you still need to fill the confidence of this package is going to arrive.”

KGNS reached out to the USPS regarding this incident.

They say, “When leaving a package at the drop box, USPS requires that each package must have the appropriate postage, no stamps and be properly sealed and addressed. USPS officials also say that packages are collected from post office several times throughout the day and taken to the processing center. As the holiday season gets busier, USPS recommends customers to plan ahead and ship early.”

Although USPS has only one drop off chute in the Del Mar location, the service is available 24/7.

USPS mentions that they are 100-percent ready to deliver the holidays to their customers.

They’re also prepared for additional volume expectancy during the season.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Nicole Cortez (Age 25)
Woman charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs
Miriam Hinojosa
Body of missing woman found north of San Ygnacio
Teen shares story of being attacked
Teen shares story of being attacked near middle school
Resident Araceli Delphie voices concerns during townhall meeting
Laredoans find out what’s in the air they breathe
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Fire department receives auto pulse machine
Laredo Fire Department to receive Auto Pulse system
City reopens Haynes Recreation Center
Haynes Rec. Center re-opens
Business woman shares personal package problem
Business woman shares personal package problem
Man caught stealing packages from home
Protect your packages from pirates this holiday season!