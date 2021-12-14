Business woman shares personal package problem

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As more consumers and business owners continue to use the U.S. Postal Service to send out packages this holiday season, it’s important to meet deadlines and make sure your delivery will make it to its final destination.

Local businesswoman Patsy Sepulveda re-sells designer bags and is known to go the distance to please her customers.

In order to fulfill orders, Patsy uses USPS almost every day but on one unfortunate day, things did not go exactly as planned.

She says one of her packages went missing after she believes it was not properly scanned during the drop off process.

A big loss for her since the merchandise was worth $2,000.

Sepulveda says since she sells high value items, she always pays for the insurance, but this time, the insurance didn’t help because it did not have the precautions to scan the package.

When she attempted to get information on her lost parcel through USPS Customer Service, things got worse.

Sepulveda says, “Basically what they say to you is: ‘I’m sorry if you didn’t scan it there’s nothing we can do’. And on top of that the lady that I spoke to told me ‘If this service is not good enough for you, you can go somewhere else’. I think that they need to have something else, you know if you don’t scan your package, you still need to fill the confidence of this package is going to arrive.”

KGNS reached out to the USPS regarding this incident.

They say, “When leaving a package at the drop box, USPS requires that each package must have the appropriate postage, no stamps and be properly sealed and addressed. USPS officials also say that packages are collected from post office several times throughout the day and taken to the processing center. As the holiday season gets busier, USPS recommends customers to plan ahead and ship early.”

Although USPS has only one drop off chute in the Del Mar location, the service is available 24/7.

USPS mentions that they are 100-percent ready to deliver the holidays to their customers.

They’re also prepared for additional volume expectancy during the season.

