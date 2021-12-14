Commissioner Wawi Tijerina to hold Christmas Toy Giveaway
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early to hundreds of county children.
On Tuesday afternoon, County Commissioner Wawi Tijeirna will be hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway Parade.
It will take place at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros Street.
It starts at 3:30 p.m. and officials say they will be giving out 100 toys while supplies last.
A child must be present in order to take part in that giveaway.
