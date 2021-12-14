Haynes Rec. Center re-opens

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents living in central Laredo will now be able to take advantage of the many amenities a rec center has to offer.

After more than a year, the Haynes Recreation Center is open for business.

Residents can take advantage of the exercise equipment, basketball court as well as the indoor walk and job trail.

The hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the boxing gyms will open next Monday.

