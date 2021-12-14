Laredo Fire Department to receive Auto Pulse system

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department will be getting some new equipment that could potential help save a life.

Last week, City Council approved the purchase of the Auto Pulse resuscitation System.

The new equipment provides high-quality automated CPR to victims of sudden cardiac arrest.

The machinery squeezes the patient’s entire chest to help improve blood flow to the heart and brain.

AutoPulse automatically sizes to the patient and begins chest compressions.

The equipment has shown improved outcomes in numerous clinical trials.

