Mobile food pantry to make a stop in Zapata

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Mobile Food Pantry will be rolling around south Texas making a stop at various locations offering food to those in need.

This Tuesday, they will be setting up shop at the Zapata Pavilion located at West 23rd avenue at 9:30 a.m.

They will also be at the Henry Martinez Community Center at on Highway 83 in San Ygnacio.

On Wednesday, they will be in El Cenizo and Rio Bravo.

For more information on the mobile food pantry, you can click here.

