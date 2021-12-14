Advertisement

Protect your packages from pirates this holiday season!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays nearly ten days away, thieves are prowling around the neighborhoods ready to snatch potential presents.

In one case, a man was caught red handed by a front door camera taking a package on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the victim said that her package was dropped off by the U.S. Postal Service and then it was taken.

The homeowner thinks the alleged suspect was following the mailperson several blocks away before stealing her package.

As these cases increase around the city, Laredo Police Officer Jose Espinoza with has some tips and recommendations to keep your packages protected from pirates.

Espinoza says it’s always a good idea to have someone at the house to receive the package during the time of arrival.

It’s also a good idea to invest in security cameras to keep an eye out for any packages.

Another alternative that they can do is to ship the item or the package somewhere to a residence where somebody will be able to receive the package.

Officer Espinoza says these types of crimes are considered theft-in-mail.

