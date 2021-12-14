Study could bring more internet service providers to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local leaders are looking to expand people’s options when it comes to their internet service providers.

People spend countless hours on the internet on a daily basis especially since the pandemic began back in March of 2020.

Andres Solis is one of many students that depends on the internet to complete homework and exams.

Although it’s not an everyday occurrence, Solis has struggled at times to complete timed exams due to intermittent internet.

Solis says his grades suffered because time would run out on exams, and he wasn’t able to complete them properly.

Now he isn’t the only one student that struggled, Mario Alvarado has experienced similar issues accessing the world wide web.

He says that during research having too many tabs open everything would freeze.

However, they both say their families switched over to another internet provider.

But not everyone can change their internet service since there isn’t a lot of companies and there is infrastructure issues.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Dr. Marte Martinez shared he had been getting calls about slow connection and lagging speed from residents.

Spectrums Thomas Aguillon says these problems can sometimes be fixed by them, but these outages happen for many reasons.

Aguillon says, “They can pertain to modems, they can pertain to different kinds of connectivity that we can actually go out and fix pretty quickly. Outages happen for many reasons but sometimes a car takes down a pole.”

Aguillon says there are several reasons for internet issues, but they are always available to address any problems customers may have.

However, there might soon be a change loading in the near future, as Dr. Martinez says there is a project in the works.

Dr. Martinez says they have launched a broadband study to see how to properly address the needs of the Laredo community and to see if they can bring other companies to our area.

Council Member Martinez says the city needs to ensure that they are laying utilities that is conducive to improving developments.

The broadband study is going on right now and it’s being done in two phases.

