Two critically injured in weekend head on collision

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are in critical condition after an accident in central Laredo over the weekend.

Laredo Police reported a head-on collision that took place on Saturday near Bartlett Avenue and Jacaman Road at around 2 a.m.

The two cars involved were a Chrysler 200 driven by 29-year-old Alfonso Moreno and a Hyundai Sonata driven by 19-year-old Hillary Laison,

Moreno was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the sonata identified as Melissa Gonzalez was flown to San Antonio and in critical condition as well.

Joe Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says, “When the investigators spoke to the driver of the Hyundai Sonata she said she was traveling west bound on Jacaman and the is when the collision occurred.

The police department says due to the seriousness of the injuries its crash team will be investigating the accident.

