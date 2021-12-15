Casa Blanca Golf Course to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Tournament

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local golfers are invited to tee off during a Christmas themed golf tournament.

On Wednesday, the Casa Blanca Golf Course will host its an Ugly Sweater Golf Tournament.

Golfers are invited to wear their best Ugly Christmas sweater and come dressed in Christmas attire.

It all starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

They will have glow in the dark golf holes

The cost to enter is $75 per person and they will be giving away prizes for best sweater.

For more information you can call 956-523-4420.

