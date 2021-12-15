Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital
Accident on Bartlett and Jacaman Road
Two critically injured in weekend head on collision
Juan David Ortiz and Ronald Anthony Burgos
Border Patrol murder cases pending trial
34-year-old Christopher Torres-Garcia
Texas Rangers investigating death of Webb County inmate
Local businesswoman Patsy Sepulveda
Business woman shares personal package problem

Latest News

A candle factory worker said his boss threatened to fire him if he left before a deadly tornado...
Candle factory worker said he was threatened with firing if he left before tornado
Warm Winter Wednesday
What’s going on with winter?
Movies in the park
City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer
Kim Potter is seen on video reacting after she fatally shot Daunte Wright. She said she had...
GRAPHIC: Commander testifies about Potter's training