City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park

Movies in the park
Movies in the park(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to offer more opportunities to get into the holiday spirit.

This afternoon, they will be having a Christmas in the Park event at the Inner City Park from five to nine.

There will be plenty of family fun activities, performances, train rides, donuts and hot chocolate.

There will also be a screening of the 2018 Grinch Movie.

It all starts at 5 p.m. at 202 West Plum.

