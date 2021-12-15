Advertisement

City of Laredo employees to receive bonus

By Max Fernandez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of 1,835 employees of the city government will receive a very generous Christmas bonus of up to a thousand dollars b the end of December.

These funds were recently approved by the City Council and are meant to support workers who do not share the same income as others.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says they were tasked with bringing back a possible cost of living adjustment for the city employees known as COLA, so they are going to provide a financial outlook of what that entails.

The cost of living or a onetime payment analysis was presented by the budget department before City Council on Dec. 6.

Officials believe this is a step in the right direction for the city and its employees as it will boost morale.

It was a debatable topic as the idea of percentile raise was a potential option.

Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez wanted to ensure that the deal was fair and not leaning in favor of those who collect higher salaries.

Dr. Martinez says the council wants to make sure they are making changes that are going to lead to the correction of a wage compression that we’ve seen develop of the past 20 years.

The Council decided, for now, to a one lump sum of a thousand dollars to be awarded as soon as Friday, Dec. 17.

A compensation study will follow that could lead to further financial benefits by April or May.

Last year, Laredo City Council voted to give all city employees a three percent cost of living adjustment to their salaries.

The bonus, however, will provide immediate rewards.

