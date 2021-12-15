Advertisement

City manager assures plan in place for El Metro’s future

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The future of El Metro remains uncertain; however, the Laredo City Manager says there is hope for the transit service.

The issue stems with the company that manages El Metro.

The company announced last month they would not renew its contract after it ends after January 2022.

During a special City Council meeting held on Monday, the issue was discussed in executive session.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says there are several plans in the works after said date.

Eads says no matter what happens, the buses will be running on time come February first.

They will have a department or company leading that department.

Eads says he is unable to make the final decisions at this time because there are still a lot of active contacts.

Eads assured the community that El Metro services will not experience any interruptions.

