DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities find weapons and thousands of dollars in cash after searching a home at the 600 block of Lirios Drive.

On Friday, DPS arrested Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection to this case.

All three were arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

DPS says they are allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia gang.

The investigation remains ongoing.

