Advertisement

DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities find weapons and thousands of dollars in cash after searching a home at the 600 block of Lirios Drive.

On Friday, DPS arrested Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection to this case.

All three were arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

DPS says they are allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia gang.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital
Accident on Bartlett and Jacaman Road
Two critically injured in weekend head on collision
Juan David Ortiz and Ronald Anthony Burgos
Border Patrol murder cases pending trial
34-year-old Christopher Torres-Garcia
Texas Rangers investigating death of Webb County inmate
Local businesswoman Patsy Sepulveda
Business woman shares personal package problem

Latest News

Warm Winter Wednesday
What’s going on with winter?
Movies in the park
City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
Police investigating Highway 359 accident
Police investigating Highway 359 accident