Korean War Veteran shares his experience to students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have ever gone to the Catholic Cemetery, you may have seen the work of a local veteran who is giving back to those who fought for our country.

Korean War Veteran Ernesto Sanchez has lived through several of the U.S. Wars and has been sharing his own life experiences to other generations.

During the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Sanchez helped honor fellow veterans by helping students place a little American Flag by their tombstone.

Sanchez was 13 years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

He says as soon as everyone heard about the attack, everyone volunteered to enlist, but he was too young for World War II and almost too old for the Korean War.

With thousands of Americans serving in World War II, the war hit home for Ernesto’s family.

That’s why he decided to put up the flags on veterans graves.

After losing his cousin named Geronimo Rodriguez in World War II, it motivated him to serve for the country.

He enlisted in the military and served 23 months during the Korean War, seven of which he served in North Korea.

Sanchez says, “One thing we had in the Korean War and all the wars we never left anybody behind. Believe it or not. If one of our soldiers was killed in the mines, we went and picked it up.”

Sadly, Ernesto says many from Laredo did not come back home.

After the military, he studied in California, eventually teaching for LISD for 38 years.

He shares his experiences with students to never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Ernesto says it’s a pleasure to serve the country and if he had another life, he would do it all over again.

Sanchez says they believe one of the Laredoans missing in action during the Korean War could be buried in Hawaii.

He says they won’t give up in their search until everyone comes home.

