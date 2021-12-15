Laredo College and Laredo Fire Department announce partnership

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new program could help get dozens of new firefighters on the streets of Laredo.

A new partnership between Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department is providing future fire officials with the tools they need to put the fires out.

Laredo College has joined forces with the Laredo Fire Department to offer a degree in fire science.

The program will help many in the Gateway City get the certification they need to jump start their career.

Dean of Workforce Education Heriberto Hernandez says the program was recently approved by the Laredo College Board of Trustees.

Hernandez says this is one step those looking to suit up can take.

Hernandez says, “And the other one would be for those who already are a part of a fire department or currently serving in a fire service capacity and that will be too upscale their current skills tailored for the management side.”

He says the program has already received positive feedback from the community.

Hernandez says they like the fact that it allows for a better prepared candidate for those who are going into the service but also it will upscale the current workforce.

This program will offer two associates degrees and two one-year certifications.

Now the Laredo Fire Department will help provide the hands-on training that is required for the certification.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. is not only the spokesperson for the department but a firefighter as well.

He says this new program could inspire others to join the field.

However, this fire science program is set for fall of 2022 and people interested in these classes will have to meet the colleges pre- requisites first.

Laredo College says they are still working with the state to finalize the approval for the program.

