Lazy Boy Tattoos hosting Bella Toy Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local tattoo shop is hoping to help give back to others this holiday season and it’s asking for the community to get involved!

Lazy Boy Tattoos is currently holding its Bella Toy Drive which ends on December 17.

The shop is asking for new and unwrapped toys which will be given to children battling cancer this holiday season.

If you would like to get involved, you can drop off a gift at 5309 McPherson Road.

That’s not all, they are asking for pet food and supplies for our four-legged friends.

Organizers are asking for Pedigree Dog food and cat food, as well as toys, blankets and pet beds.

All the items will be donated to the nonprofit Pets Alive Laredo.

For more information you can call 956-489-7999.

