LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, Fely, the feline is looking for a new home for the holidays!

The Laredo Animal Protective Society along with Best Friends for Life work together to find loving homes for cats.

Fely’s owners turned the cat in after they could no longer care for her.

She has been with Best Friends for Life for over a year and she is 11 years old.

Don’t let age fool you, she has plenty of life to live and plenty of love to give.

If you would like to adopt Fely you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

