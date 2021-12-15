Advertisement

Pet of the week: Fely

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, Fely, the feline is looking for a new home for the holidays!

The Laredo Animal Protective Society along with Best Friends for Life work together to find loving homes for cats.

Fely’s owners turned the cat in after they could no longer care for her.

She has been with Best Friends for Life for over a year and she is 11 years old.

Don’t let age fool you, she has plenty of life to live and plenty of love to give.

If you would like to adopt Fely you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital
Accident on Bartlett and Jacaman Road
Two critically injured in weekend head on collision
Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Juan David Ortiz and Ronald Anthony Burgos
Border Patrol murder cases pending trial

Latest News

United South Football team recognized
Webb County recognizes United South High School Football Team
Korean War Veteran Ernesto Sanchez
Korean War Veteran shares his experience to students
Korean War Veteran shares his story
Korean War Veteran shares his story
Pet of the week: Fely
Pet of the week: Fely